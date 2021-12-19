Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 48,363 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $179,663,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,336,000 after acquiring an additional 849,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.50 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

