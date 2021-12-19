Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,223 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $1,283,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 12.7% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $16,062,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

