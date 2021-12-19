Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after acquiring an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,255,000 after buying an additional 318,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,942,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.06. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

