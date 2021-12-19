Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $410.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $601.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

