Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 72,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 160,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MPW opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

