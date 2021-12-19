Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.46 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.