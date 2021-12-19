Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 741,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 236,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 195,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

