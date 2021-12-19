Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.07 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $255.23 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.80 and its 200-day moving average is $286.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

