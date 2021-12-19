Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Graco worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of GGG opened at $76.36 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.