Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 2.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

