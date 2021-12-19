Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

