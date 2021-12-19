Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $146.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.