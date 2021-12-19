Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,253 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.52.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $357.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.41 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

