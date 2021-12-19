Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 9,395 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Pentair worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $1,196,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 405.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

