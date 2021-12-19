Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 231,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 3.74% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 43,558 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PAUG opened at $30.01 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.

