Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Middlesex Water worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 290.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 328.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth about $4,015,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 44,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 54.46%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $468,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

