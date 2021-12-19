Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,525 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average is $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

