Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,108 Shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 4.76% of CB Financial Services worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $24.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

