Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,801 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,270,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,374,000 after purchasing an additional 141,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

