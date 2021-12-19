Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $294.80 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.65 and its 200-day moving average is $317.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total value of $2,088,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,250 shares of company stock worth $143,142,805 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

