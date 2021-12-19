Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 on Friday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $4,777.00 and a 52-week high of $5,600.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,600.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,600.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

