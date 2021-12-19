Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 on Friday. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $4,777.00 and a 52-week high of $5,600.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,600.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,600.00.
About Japan Real Estate Investment
