JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of JD.com worth $220,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 27.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 19.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in JD.com by 7.2% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

