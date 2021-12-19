Jetcoin (JET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $73,178.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $494,191.46 and approximately $73,178.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

