JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report $58.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.30 million and the lowest is $57.99 million. JFrog reported sales of $42.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $205.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

FROG opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.63. JFrog has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $72.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 87.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after buying an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 6.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,410,000 after buying an additional 210,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 378,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 37.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,614,000 after buying an additional 513,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

