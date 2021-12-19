Jigstack (STAK) Reaches Market Cap of $13.99 Million

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Jigstack has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jigstack has a total market capitalization of $13.99 million and $50,081.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jigstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NIX (NIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,058,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Jigstack Coin Trading

