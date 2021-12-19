JOE 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.14 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00004732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $320.42 million and $10.14 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JOE has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.58 or 0.08284962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00076864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,030.01 or 0.99970092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00048807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 143,944,087 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

