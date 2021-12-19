John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of PDT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,053. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

