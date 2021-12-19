JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $156.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

