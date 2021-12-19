JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

