JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Purchased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPIB stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.