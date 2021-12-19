JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,075 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 14.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $59,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 282,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 69,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,596 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 997,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

