JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Position Increased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

