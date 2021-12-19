JUST (JST) Market Capitalization Achieves $412.16 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $412.16 million and approximately $236.37 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

