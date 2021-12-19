JUST Price Down 13.8% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $401.76 million and $172.81 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUST has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00052689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.18 or 0.08321968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00075930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,881.71 or 1.00135945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047211 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.