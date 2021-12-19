Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,100 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the November 15th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,466 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Shares of KXIN opened at $1.57 on Friday. Kaixin Auto has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.