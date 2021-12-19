Kalata Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Kalata has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $107,356.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.71 or 0.08316390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.17 or 0.99778925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.