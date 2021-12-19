Kalmar Price Tops $1.42 on Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Kalmar has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00003022 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $46,606.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.97 or 0.08320933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00076375 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,036.15 or 0.99869167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002662 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,317,498 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.