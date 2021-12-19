Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaltura from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the third quarter valued at $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at about $53,105,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLTR opened at $3.99 on Friday. Kaltura has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

