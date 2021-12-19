Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kardex from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of KRDXF stock remained flat at $$305.00 during trading hours on Friday. Kardex has a 52-week low of $198.00 and a 52-week high of $335.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.00.

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates through the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segment. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated materials handling systems and automated bay warehouses.

