Kava.io Reaches Market Cap of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.72 or 0.00228600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00019181 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.41 or 0.00525695 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00068198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

