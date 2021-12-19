Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 409,323 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 311,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 156,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,140. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

