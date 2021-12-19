KCCPAD Price Down 0.5% This Week (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (CURRENCY:KCCPAD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $19.20 million and $919,829.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00053076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.87 or 0.08319556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00076692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,727.13 or 0.99759179 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official

Buying and Selling KCCPAD

