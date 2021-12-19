KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading 10.5% Higher This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $92.23 million and $1.68 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $149.33 or 0.00316955 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00040617 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006998 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

