Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Up 42.3% in November

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,997,400 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 8,430,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59,987.0 days.

Shares of Keppel REIT stock remained flat at $$0.83 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Keppel REIT has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

