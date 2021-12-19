Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.89. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$22.13 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.50.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.19.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

