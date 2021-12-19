Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.89. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$22.13 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.50.
Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
