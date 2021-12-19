Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $38,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

