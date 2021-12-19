Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.9 days.

Shares of Kinaxis stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.52. 162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $180.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $144.23.

KXSCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

