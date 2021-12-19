Klaytn (KLAY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002652 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and $30.93 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.00 or 0.08277906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00076710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,186.21 or 1.00026280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00049177 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $533.03 or 0.01129924 BTC.

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,749,910,797 coins and its circulating supply is 2,554,701,648 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

