Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0330 on Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $112.00 million and $1.77 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.27 or 0.08271576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.76 or 0.99941666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.