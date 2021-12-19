Klimatas Price Up 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $7,518.47 and $121.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

